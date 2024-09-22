About AI Pathways

Welcome to AI Pathways, a new tech blog that aims to see the future of AI first and make it more publicly legible. In 2025, AI progress is faster than ever, and yet public awareness of where we are headed significantly lags behind the private insider consensus.

The possibility space narrows, and it feels like the right time to articulate a unifying view of the likely pathways for this transformative technology, looking at both the latest trends in technical AI research and the latest developments in AI policy.

However, I will endeavour not to take a purely predictive viewpoint—we are active participants in this future and it is important to see ourselves as capable of shaping it with our imagination.

About Me

I’m Herbie Bradley, an AI policy researcher. I work on open problems in artificial general intelligence.